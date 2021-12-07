Kansas Capitol Service, more events planned to honor former Sen. Bob Dole

World War II veteran and former Sen. Bob Dole attends a Veterans Day ceremony at the National World War II Memorial on Nov. 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — A private ceremony will take place at the Kansas Statehouse Saturday honoring former Kansas Senator Bob Dole.

According to the Robert J. Dole Memorial website, the Kansas Capitol Service will take place at 4 p.m. and the period of Lying in Response will begin at 5 p.m. The ceremony is set to happen, following a memorial in Dole’s hometown of Russell Saturday morning.

The Senator’s casket will arrive in Kansas Friday, after memorial services taking place in D.C.

The event in Russell will start at 11 a.m., where Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall will offer tributes to their fellow Kansas Senator at a public Memorial Service in the gymnasium of Senator Dole’s alma mater Russell High School. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket to pay their respects.

After the memorial service, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland will join a Federal Congressional Delegation and Statewide Elected Officials Delegation to receive Senator Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol Saturday.

Some universities and college groups are also planning events to honor the late senator. Washburn College Republicans Club chairman, Claudia Fury, said their organization plans to hold a memorial on campus this Friday-Sunday, with more details being shared on social media.

For a full list of events, click here.