Kansas cattle truck overturns when it swerves to miss large dog

FINNEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A loose dog on the highway is being blamed for a cattle truck overturning in Finney County on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old Plains driver told the Kansas Highway Patrol he swerved to miss a large dog in the road when his 2014 Freightliner, hauling cattle, became unstable and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The driver was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City.

The report did not give the condition of the cattle.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 83, 8.7 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.

The truck came to rest in the northbound land of U.S. Highway 83 with the trailer in the east ditch according to the KHP crash logs.