Kansas chiropractor exhausting traditional cancer treatment, looks toward alternative therapies

WICHITA (KSNT) – Dr. Denise Dopps is a healer by trade. The Wichita chiropractor is cracking backs and healing headaches at her east Wichita practice while also suffering from several cancers.

The 41-year-old mother of three received a colon cancer diagnosis in February 2020. Despite treatment, cancer spread to her liver and lungs.

Through her rigorous cancer treatments, Dopps and her family have “exhausted” traditional medical treatments. Her doctor is allowing her one more round of chemotherapy before she will reach the limits of what her body will allow before the chemo causes more harm than good.

Dopps is now looking to alternative therapies.

“I know I have to do more. So we’re looking into whatever that looks like,” Dopps said.

Courtesy: Denise Dopps

Alternative therapies for Dopps include vitamin C injections, ozone therapy, hyperbaric chamber therapy and even mistletoe injections. In her words, scientifically-studied, safe alternatives that are perhaps more experimental in nature, not yet FDA-approved in the United States and typically, not covered by insurance.

“We’re counting on other methods to kind of support my body so it can continue to fight,” Dopps said.

Dopps recently traveled to Sedona, Ariz. for some hiking and time in the sun. She practices healthy, plant-based eating and has pushed herself to be strong spiritually.

Courtesy: Denise Dopps

A doctor explained to Dopps that cancer is “smart,” and can find ways around whatever is fighting it, such as chemotherapy. Dopps hopes the alternative therapies will allow her immune system to catch up with her and allow her body to heal. However, these measures often come with reputations as they are not fully understood.

“Chemotherapy is just one tool, and I need multiple tools to block and make a wall against that cancer,” Dopps said.

Dopps has another weapon in her fight against cancer is the system of family, friends and patients that make up what they call, “Team Denise.”

Dopps’ husband, Ryan, helped plan a pep rally before Denise’s initial treatment. She walked into Love of Character to a cheering crowd and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” playing, wearing Team Denise shirts.

“That’s what’s that is what is going to make a difference in this fight for me, whether it’s giving me years or maybe the rest of my life. Maybe more, you know? Maybe, I can recover from this, and I know I can. I know I can beat this,” Dopps said.

The family says alternative therapies are above their means financially. A friend recently started a GoFundMe for the family to use for medical expenses.