Kansas church serves as goose birthing center, calls new life a ‘blessing’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Wichita church is welcoming some new, winged members to its congregation.

Woodland United Methodist Church, in Wichita’s North Riverside, noticed a goose on its roof in late April.

“We became aware of her on April 19, so our custodian was cleaning the rooms and noticed movement out the window,” said Pastor Valecia Scribner, “We have kind of been keeping an eye on her ever since.”

Scribner and her team decided to put an extra set of eyes on the goose. They set up the camera they use to livestream church to livestream the goose and her activities on social media.

“We thought what is a way we can invite the community to join in on that joy without disturbing Lucy as she is doing her thing,” Scribner explained.

The church also asked the surrounding neighborhood to help them name the goose. They settled on Lucy Goosey. However, Scribner said there was some good debate.

“We had people suggest biblical or faith-related names, you know, like Grace or Mary Magdelen was one. We had some funny ones that kind of were a spin on some other popular stories. We had Goosey McGooseface,” she laughed.

“It’s just a neat thing to have. We know this sort of thing happens all over, but it’s not so often that we get a good view of this,” said church volunteer Steve Jackman.

On May 22, after a long wait of several weeks, Lucy’s eggs hatched. The church and its friends were able to see the new beginning as it happened.

“I think especially coming out of this time when people have experienced so much heartache and isolation, that it’s just sort of uplifting to get to witness this sort of rebirth and renewal and a sense that all things are made new,” Scribner said.

Not long after the goslings took their first steps, the family was off the church’s roof and journeying to their next home.

There are talks about hosting them for church service in the future.