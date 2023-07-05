KANSAS (KSNT) – In February 2021, many southern states were struck with exorbitant gas bills when utility providers struggled to keep up with energy and natural gas demand during Winter Storm Uri.

From Feb. 9 to Feb 19, the cost of natural gas increased 15,000% from $4 per MMBTU to over $600 per MMBTU. During that time, electric energy costs increased from roughly $25 per MWh to over $3000 per MWh, according to Garden City Director of Public Works and Utilities Mike Muirhead.

In March 2021, Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Legislature established the City Utility Low-Interest Loan Program allowing up to $100 million to be loaned to cities across Kansas following Winter Storm Uri. Cities were given up to 10 years to repay the loans on non-fixed interest rate loans at 2% below market interest rates.

In total, 54 cities and one municipal energy agency submitted applications for the City Utility Low-Interest Loans agreement, according to the Kansas Treasurer’s Office.

Garden City had the largest loan agreement at $10,074,199 and decided to pass the impact onto all customers based on usage over a period of time rather than a ‘huge’ increase all at once, Muirhead said.

“The price of the two (electric and gas utilities) impacted the City of Garden City’s electric utility by roughly $10m,” Muirhead said. “The Governing Body entered into a loan agreement with the State of Kansas on March 17, 2021 for the $10m and continues to pay down the loan as agreed upon.”

As of Jan. 3, 2023, Kansas still has a remaining loan balance of $50,572,454 of a total issued $78,409,646. Seven cities have since repaid their loans.

Money owed on City Utility Low-Interest Loans as of Jan. 3, 2023.