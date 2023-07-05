KANSAS (KSNT) – In February 2021, many southern states were struck with exorbitant gas bills when utility providers struggled to keep up with energy and natural gas demand during Winter Storm Uri.
From Feb. 9 to Feb 19, the cost of natural gas increased 15,000% from $4 per MMBTU to over $600 per MMBTU. During that time, electric energy costs increased from roughly $25 per MWh to over $3000 per MWh, according to Garden City Director of Public Works and Utilities Mike Muirhead.
In March 2021, Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Legislature established the City Utility Low-Interest Loan Program allowing up to $100 million to be loaned to cities across Kansas following Winter Storm Uri. Cities were given up to 10 years to repay the loans on non-fixed interest rate loans at 2% below market interest rates.
In total, 54 cities and one municipal energy agency submitted applications for the City Utility Low-Interest Loans agreement, according to the Kansas Treasurer’s Office.
Garden City had the largest loan agreement at $10,074,199 and decided to pass the impact onto all customers based on usage over a period of time rather than a ‘huge’ increase all at once, Muirhead said.
“The price of the two (electric and gas utilities) impacted the City of Garden City’s electric utility by roughly $10m,” Muirhead said. “The Governing Body entered into a loan agreement with the State of Kansas on March 17, 2021 for the $10m and continues to pay down the loan as agreed upon.”
As of Jan. 3, 2023, Kansas still has a remaining loan balance of $50,572,454 of a total issued $78,409,646. Seven cities have since repaid their loans.
Money owed on City Utility Low-Interest Loans as of Jan. 3, 2023.
|City or Municipal Energy Agency
|Loan Amount
|Current Loan Balance
|City of Alma
|$501,450
|$92,012
|City of Altamont
|$727,592
|$346,524
|City of Argonia
|$294,095
|$246,940
|City of Arma
|$401,281
|$330,001
|City of Belleville
|$600,000
|$416,120
|City of Burlingame
|$810,000
|$680,121
|City of Burrton
|$500,000
|$419,830
|City of Cassoday
|$181,272
|$127,842
|City of Cawker City
|$100,000
|$53,939
|City of Cheney
|$1,472,116
|$1,179,956
|City of Chetopa
|$250,000
|$209,921
|City of Denison
|$150,000
|$106,537
|City of Eskridge
|$1,158,730
|$978,253
|City of Fredonia
|$700,000
|$561,099
|City of Garden City
|$10,074,199
|$8,459,214
|City of Garnett
|$2,900,000
|$2,324,442
|City of Halstead
|$2,000,000
|$1,679,323
|City of Hesston
|$5,330,000
|$4,383,115
|City of Howard
|$496,039
|$397,596
|City of Humboldt
|$1,500,000
|$1,202,314
|City of Jamestown
|$300,000
|$251,898
|City of Kechi
|$970,377
|$814,789
|City of Kingman
|$400,000
|$328,932
|City of La Harpe
|$140,714
|$118,155
|City of Little River
|$397,259
|$318,411
|City of Louisburg
|$2,639,994
|$2,116,054
|City of Lyons
|$3,000,000
|$2,467,061
|City of Mcfarland
|$76,844
|$64,522
|City of Mclouth
|$281,000
|$187,694
|City of Montezuma
|$200,000
|$160,304
|City of Morland
|$87,000
|$60,050
|City of Moundridge
|$1,777,477
|$1,461,715
|City of Neodesha
|$413,747
|$1,805
|City of Neodesha
|$411,253
|$273,738
|City of Norton
|$572,741
|$271,126
|City of Oberlin
|$312,950
|$130,687
|City of Osage City
|$1,650,000
|$1,385,442
|City of Osawatomie
|$700,000
|$561,099
|City of Partridge
|$110,831
|$93,060
|City of Pratt
|$2,775,686
|$2,330,605
|City of Rozel
|$205,382
|$168,895
|City of Seneca
|$695,306
|$571,803
|City of Spearville
|$250,000
|$150,288
|City of Sylvia
|$149,133
|$119,918
|City of Uniontown
|$80,000
|$27,595
|City of Walton
|$215,000
|$172,331
|City of Winfield
|$8,460,234
|$6,770,361
|City of Winfield
|$54,560
|$54,560
|Kansas Power Pool
|$18,000,000
|$4,944,431
|Sub-Total:
|$75,474,269
|$50,572,454
|City of Auburn
|$130,000
|Loan Repaid
|City of Blue Mound
|$82,000
|Loan Repaid
|City of Cimarron
|$597,836
|Loan Repaid
|City of Dighton
|$200,000
|Loan Repaid
|City of Ford
|$63,000
|Loan Repaid
|City of Lindsborg
|$775,000
|Loan Repaid
|City of Ottawa
|$1,087,541
|Loan Repaid
|Total:
|$78,409,646
|$50,572,454