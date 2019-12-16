Kansas City bar shooting suspect arrested in Mexico, brought back for murder charges

A man arrested in Mexico last week on four first-degree murder charges following an October shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar is now jailed in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas City Star reports that jail records show thirty-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales was booked Saturday night into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Villanueva-Morales also faces federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in connection with four deaths at the Tequila KC bar on Oct. 6. Five others were wounded in the shooting. Twenty-three-year-old Javier Alatorre is also charged with four counts of first-degree murder.