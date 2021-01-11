Kansas City Chiefs face unlikely winners, the Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) makes a catch against Cleveland Browns cornerback Tramon Williams (22) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will face an unlikely opponent on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to Arrowhead for an AFC Division matchup after upsetting their biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37.

The Wildcard game lived up to its name in a turnaround that saw the Browns taking an early 28-0 lead before the Steelers even thought about scoring. Cleveland came away with a 48-37 win.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs got to rest with a bye weekend. The Chiefs will face off against the orange and brown ranked 1st in the AFC West

The Chiefs, 14-2, take on the Browns, 11-5, Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

The Browns won’t be far from their fans as relocated Clevelanders will cheer them on from Northeast Kansas.

“There’s a lot of heart in that team,” former Clevelander Fred Bissler told KSNT Monday morning. “I do think they got a shot.”

During non-COVID times Bissler and Browns Backers of Kansas City get together to watch the games at a bar in the Kansas City area.

The Browns are coming to Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/2xmivxDWIq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 11, 2021

Bissler, a Topeka resident, moved to Kansas to raise his boys 22 years ago.

“It’s just a really great place to raise a family,” Bissler said.

For the Cleveland Browns, it was their first postseason victory in 26 years, and their first playoff road win since December of 1969.

The Browns played without first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward after all tested positive for COVID-19