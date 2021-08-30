Kansas city is largest gun dealer in south-central Kansas, but profits go elsewhere

WICHITA (AP) — One of the biggest gun dealers in south-central Kansas is the city of Wichita, but it actually received less than half the proceeds from the sales because it works with several online companies to auction off the firearms.

Since a new state law allowing gun sales was passed in 2015, Wichita has sold 2,082 guns. Guns that were seized during a variety of crimes.

The city generated $196,000 on gun sales.

The city has received less than half of the $425,000 in total sales the guns generated because the companies that handle the sales take a significant chunk of the proceeds.