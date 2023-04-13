KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 63-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, died in a crash in Kingman County early Thursday morning.

It happened at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54, about four miles east of Kingman, as a semitractor pulling two trailers was headed west.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver saw someone on the road near the center line. Troopers say the driver was “unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.”

The KHP said the victim was Daniel Guevara. He died at the scene.

The Texas man who was driving the truck was not injured.