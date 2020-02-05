Kansas City mayor reacts to driver crashing through Chiefs parade barricades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A driver and passenger are in custody following a police chase Wednesday morning near the route of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade that will take place later.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the incident and said it’s unfortunate to have someone who was looking to do such a thing.

Lucas said the driver is suspected to have been impaired and entered the parade route on the north end, wanting to go on a joy ride on the route.

“Police used a number of tactics and maneuvers including stop sticks to stop the driver,” Lucas said minutes after the incident. “Police investigated the vehicle and took the driver and passenger into custody.”

Lucas said no officers or people at the parade, including the two suspects, were injured. They are working to establish at this time how the driver was able to get through the barricades and onto the route.

Appreciate the quick action of the @kcpolice ending a chase of a suspected impaired driver at the parade route. We’ll stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day. #KCMO #KCPD — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 5, 2020

Hundreds of officers from both sides of the state line are at the parade Wednesday, according to Lucas.

“The entirety of the parade route was secured,” Lucas said. “I think we were incredibly ready for the situation. Crowds are now cheering officers along the way, so we have even more heroes to celebrate today.”

The parade is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a celebration rally following at Union Station. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday to earn their second Super Bowl title in 50 years.