Kansas City plans village of tiny homes for homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials say they are planning a village of tiny homes for homeless residents.

Officials announced on Wednesday initial plans call for a 150-bed village of tiny homes ranging from single person to family size.

A site for the development is not yet decided.

City Manager Brian Platt says the goal is to establish a pilot project of about a dozen homes in the next several weeks.

From there, he said, the city would begin working with homeless people currently being housed in area hotels and encouraging them to take advantage of the new option.