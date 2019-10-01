Kansas City police find woman’s body on I-35

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is trying to identify a woman after finding her body on I-35.

A woman was walking north around 11:53 p.m. along the highway in Kansas City. At least one car hit the woman around midnight, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to Kansas City police.

The Kansas Highway Patrol took over investigating and made several attempts to identify the woman, but could not. They are asking the public for help to find out who she is.

The woman is described by investigators as:

5’2″ to 5’4″ tall, weighing around 160 lbs.

Brown hair.

Brown eyes.

Having tattoos including “Michael” on her right wrist, “Aaliagah” on her left upper arm, “Gabriel4ever” on her left wrist and “Alanno” on her left ankle.

Anyone who may know the woman or witnessed her being struck by a vehicle is asked to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol at 913-782-8100.