KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Royals aren’t wasting any time now that the lockout has ended.

The club released an updated schedule Friday.

Players can begin reporting for Spring Training as early as Friday. They must report by Sunday.

Spring Training games are scheduled to begin March 18. The schedule shows the Royals will play the Brewers in the first game, but the team warns the current schedule will be revised.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 7, a week later than originally scheduled. The games missed due to labor negotiations will be made up with three games at the end of the season. The rest will be scheduled as double-headers throughout the season, according to MLB.

The Royals will now open the 2022 season at Kauffman Stadium on April 7. The 3:10 p.m. game is against the Cleveland Guardians.

“We are excited to welcome our Major League players back home to Surprise. Royals baseball is back, and we are grateful to our fans for their passion and commitment,” John Shoreman, Royals Chairman and CEO, said in a Tweet shared by the Royals.

Tickets for opening day are now on sale through the Royals.