Kansas City suburb forced to turn over documents after police shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb has been ordered to turn over records related to the 2018 police killing of a teenager after The Kansas City Star sued for the documents.

The Star reports that a judge found that that the severance agreement for Officer Clayton Jenison must be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act.

Jenison, who was paid $70,000 through the agreement, didn’t face charges for fatally shooting 17-year-old John Albers as he was backing a minivan out of his family’s garage.

Jenison shot 13 bullets into the Albers family’s minivan as John backed it out of their garage in January 2018.

Police were at the South Overland Park home after his friends reported he was threatening to hurt himself on social media.