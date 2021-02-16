Kansas City VA reporting zero COVID-19 patients for first time since June 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City VA Medical Center reached zero patients currently hospitalized with active COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

KCVA said this is the first time since June 17, 2020, that it has had zero acute COVID-positive patients in an inpatient status.

“Our healthcare professionals have worked tirelessly since the beginning of this pandemic to provide the best care possible to our Veteran patients,” said the KCVA Chief of Staff, Dr. Ahmad Batrash. “This is a major milestone, not seen in more than seven months, and we are very happy to see so many Veterans completing their inpatient treatments and heading home.”

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the KCVA hospital had an inpatient COVID-19 census of 15-25 patients on any given day. In total, more than 1,900 Kansas City area veterans and staff have recovered from the coronavirus since last March.

“This milestone is a huge step forward toward these goals and a major boost to the morale of our staff and the entire veteran community,” Batrash said.

As of Tuesday morning, Kansas City has reported 36,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 475 deaths since March 2020.