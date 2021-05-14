Kansas City weather: The science behind beautiful sunrises

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — We saw an incredible sunrise this morning. Beautiful colors lit up our morning sky. Check out some of these photos from our viewers!

Sunrises aren’t normally this vibrant and colorful. So what is the science behind these gorgeous sunrises?

I am sure you have heard the sayings: “Red sky in the morning, Sailors take warning,” and “Red sky at night, Sailors delight!”

This morning, we are waiting on rain to move in from the west. When we have storms approaching the area, and if we have enough of a break in the clouds out to the east to allow light to shine through, it scatters and is reflected off the clouds.

This scattering and reflection of the light is what gives us the reds and pinks during sunrise, like what we saw this morning.

On the contrary, if you are getting these vibrant colors at night, storms are moving away from the area. The light from the sunset scatters and reflects off the departing clouds, giving us the beautiful colors in the evening.

