Kansas college paying staff to get vaccinated

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The largest community college in Kansas is paying staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and one of its largest public school districts is making in-home testing kits available to students who want them.
Johnson County Community College is paying employees $250 to get their inoculations in hopes of bringing more students back to campus in the fall.
Meanwhile, the 22,400-student Blue Valley school district in Johnson County began a voluntary COVID-19 testing program Monday that sends rapid-testing kits home with students who sign up for them.
State data showed that Kansas averaged 213 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.