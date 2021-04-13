Kansas college paying staff to get vaccinated

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The largest community college in Kansas is paying staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and one of its largest public school districts is making in-home testing kits available to students who want them.

Johnson County Community College is paying employees $250 to get their inoculations in hopes of bringing more students back to campus in the fall.

Meanwhile, the 22,400-student Blue Valley school district in Johnson County began a voluntary COVID-19 testing program Monday that sends rapid-testing kits home with students who sign up for them.

State data showed that Kansas averaged 213 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.