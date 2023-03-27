TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas company has placed a recall on more than 3,000 pounds of boneless beef chuck that could be contaminated with Escheria coli.

The recall comes from Elkhorn Valley Packaging of Harper, located in south-central Kansas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In total, 3,436 pounds of beef are impacted by this recall. The beef is allegedly contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing e. coli (STEC) O103.

The products impacted by this recall were packaged on Feb. 16, 2023, according to the USDA. The product consists of various weights in corrugated boxes containing “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23.” The complete list of serial numbers impacted by this recall can be found by clicking here.

A photo of the recalled product. (Photo Courtesy/USDA)

The product impacted by the recall bear the establishment number EST. M-19549 inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the USDA. These products were sent to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations and wholesale locations, including hotels, restaurants and institutions. The states of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania received the recalled product.

The possible contamination was found when the USDA’s Food Safety and inspection Service (FSIS) conducted a routine test of ground beef coming from this product and found the sample was positive for STEC O103. As of March 24, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses caused due to the consumption of these products.

The USDA said many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, like O103, as it is more difficult to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can fall ill from STECs two to eight days after exposure.

Those who become infected with STEC O103 can develop symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting, according to the USDA. Some illnesses can last longer and can become severe. Infection is usually identified by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the best treatment.

Many infected individuals recover within a week but, rarely, some develop a severe infection, according to the USDA. While uncommon, some develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS, a type of kidney failure. HUS cam happen in people of any age but is most common in children under the age of five, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Those who experience these symptoms are encouraged to seek emergency medical care.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, you are encouraged not to use them or distribute them, according to the USDA. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place where they were purchased.

If you have any questions about this recall, you can call Elkhorn Valley Packing at 620-243-3308 or send an email to dallas@elkhornvalleypacking.com. If you have food safety questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-674-6854 or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. To view this recall online, click here.