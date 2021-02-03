Kansas coronavirus survivor going to Super Bowl LV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Chiefs fan is smiling big and counting his blessings as he prepares for a trip to Super Bowl LV.

“I am real excited for this year. I want to do the back-to-back. This is going to be a classic,” said Lyle Randa. “You are looking at Mahomes and Brady, one of the greatest of all times, possibly one of the next greatest of all times.”

The life-long Chiefs fan is ecstatic to see it all unfold in person. Randa won the Bud Light Super Bowl Tickets for Life sweepstakes in 2017. He has gone to every Super Bowl game since then including the Chiefs 2020 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“I actually sat next to a bunch of 49ers fans,” Randa said. “It was a battle between me and them all game and when they came back and won they said, ‘you guys got a good team, we will see you next year.’ I said, ‘we will be right here. We will be here next year. I promise you.'”

Randa’s wish is about to come true. However, he almost decided not to attend the 2021 Super Bowl.

“Me and my wife talked. If it wasn’t for the Chiefs going, we probably wouldn’t be going,” he said.

Randa was taken off of oxygen on January 26 after a long battle with COVID-19.

“I was in ICU for two weeks,” Randa said. “I fought for my life for a whole month, and I fought through it.”

Lyle Randa poses with his mom, Mary Ann, not long before she died.

He said the fight was not easy. At one point, he said doctors told him he may not survive.

“When I had to tell my wife and son goodbye, that was hard,” Randa explained.

The pain did not stop there. Randa lost his mother, Mary Ann Randa, of coronavirus complications in late 2020.

“She was 86! She was so healthy for her age. She had just told me two weeks before she got sick that she still had 10 years left in her,” Randa said.

Randa said a trip to Super Bowl LV might be the most normal thing in his life since the pandemic began. He believes the Chiefs have what it takes to spread some much-needed cheer.

“If I could say one thing to Andy Reid and Clark Hunt and Mahomes, let’s do it for all the COVID people, you know, let’s win this for all the people who lost their lives and fought through this horrible virus,” he said.

While he admits some may not understand his “why” for going, he is looking forward to spending time with the love of his life watching his beloved team.

“I’m just fortunate to go,” Randa said.

Randa’s doctors have given him clearance to attend the Super Bowl. He said he plans to follow all health guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.