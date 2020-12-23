Kansas cotton on the rise, more farmers investing in the crop

CULLISON, Kan. (KSNT) – Fall harvest is full steam ahead for cotton growers in the state and this year’s crop looks promising.

Cotton has become a viable crop to grow for numerous Kansas farmers. Its acreage has exploded and now those farmers are working to strip the cotton from the field and take it to the gin.

The USDA reports, cotton acreage has grown from 16,000 planted acres to now 200,000 in the past five years.

Since 2019, harvest acreage has also increased to 195,000 acres, up 44,000 acres.

Experts believe the increase is due to the worldwide demand for the product as well as the crop’s higher resistance to drought, making it an appealing option for Kansas farmers.

Kansas cotton gins like Next GINeration have expanded capacity to make up for the demand.

“Just like any other business, when your business triples, you got growing pains, and the gins in Kansas had some growing pains. It has taken a while for the gin industry to catch up with what these guys are growing,” said David Lingle, General Manager of Next GINeration Cotton Gin.

The goal is to get the product moved faster and farmers to get paid quicker.