Kansas county clerk steals $8,000 from traffic court, sentenced to probation

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A former southwest Kansas county court clerk was sentenced to a year of probation for keeping traffic court payments for herself.

Fifty-seven-year-old Sonia Johnson was sentenced Tuesday for misuse of public funds.

She pleaded no contest in August.

Johnson was the court clerk in Seward County.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Johnson kept more than $8,000 in voided traffic court payments.

She returned most of the funds but left the court about $3,000 short.

Johnson was also ordered to pay $2,962 in restitution and a $2,500 fine.

She would serve six months in jail if she violates her probation.