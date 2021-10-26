Kansas court wonders: Is it too late to rule on COVID law?

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top court is wrestling with deciding whether the state constitution allows people to keep getting quick judicial decisions in lawsuits against COVID-19 restrictions.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys Tuesday on a law requiring district courts to rule within 10 days when someone sues over a county restriction.

Three of the seven justices expressed skepticism that the law is constitutional.

But the court is considering an appeal in a lawsuit against a school district’s mask mandate, and school districts are covered by a different law that expired in June.

The issue is whether that case was dead before it came to the justices.

