SUMNER COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there was a fatality in Sumner County following a crash Tuesday at 4:50 p.m.

According to the KHP, a truck tractor left the road and went into a west ditch. Once the trailer entered the ditch, the vehicle rolled before hitting a utility pole.

The crash happened on Highway 49 near milepost five, close to 1200 block of South Caldwell Road.

The highway patrol did not identify the driver of the truck or who was killed.