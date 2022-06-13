WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 2004 GMC Envoy traveling too fast for a curve in Wyandotte County Sunday evening ejected six of the eight occupants of the vehicle, killing one and leaving seven others with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Sunday evening at 7:35 p.m. a vehicle southbound at mile marker 12.5 on I-435 was going too fast for the “natural curve” when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times, finally coming to rest on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena, a 35-year-old male, was killed at the scene of the crash. Authorities reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 25-year-old man wearing a seatbelt had suspected serious injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to the KHP.

A 15-year-old female not wearing a seatbelt was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

An unrestrained 2-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man with suspected serious injuries was taken to KU Medical Center. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

A 33-year-old woman with suspected injuries was taken to KU Medical Center. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

A 10-year-old Kansas City boy, unrestrained, according to KHP, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

