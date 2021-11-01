Kansas crash leaves one dead, infant injured

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly crash_369813

GREELEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash took the life of a 43-year-old Tribune man and left an infant with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Derek Longsine was killed when the car he was a passenger in left the roadway on KS-96 and hit a culvert, forcing the car to roll several times.

The car, a 2011 Kia Rio was being driven by a 20-year-old Tribune woman. Another passenger in the car, a 44-year-old female had only a suspected minor injury. The crash happened at 5 a.m.

The driver and infant were both wearing seatbelts according to the KHP crash log, the other occupants of the vehicle were not.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories