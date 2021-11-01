Kansas crash leaves one dead, infant injured

GREELEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash took the life of a 43-year-old Tribune man and left an infant with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Derek Longsine was killed when the car he was a passenger in left the roadway on KS-96 and hit a culvert, forcing the car to roll several times.

The car, a 2011 Kia Rio was being driven by a 20-year-old Tribune woman. Another passenger in the car, a 44-year-old female had only a suspected minor injury. The crash happened at 5 a.m.

The driver and infant were both wearing seatbelts according to the KHP crash log, the other occupants of the vehicle were not.