New federal dollars have been made available to Kansas to help support a statewide crime database.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement is getting a boost with new federal funds courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a total of $3 million in federal funds have been secured for enhancements related to the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System (KIBRS). This is the statewide crime information database which collects and records crime occurrences and generates Kansas crime statistics.

The investment will give law enforcement leaders a tool that allows them to map and analyze crime trends and patterns so they can better combat crime and confront emerging threats. When the KIBRS project is completed, it will provide police chiefs, county sheriffs, public officials, policymakers, and the public with the ability to answer more questions about crime in Kansas.