Kansas Department of Labor is warning residents, fraudulent web site has emerged

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is informing residents of the sunflower state that a fraudulent Got Kansas Benefits website has been discovered.

KDOL is working with law enforcement, including the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the United States Attorney’s office to track down who set up the website.

Kansas has seen a spike in identity theft related to unemployment crimes.

Identity theft costs U.S. taxpayers $26B.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

KDOL has released the only legitimate websites: