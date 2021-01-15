Kansas Department of Labor on track to pay out extra unemployment benefit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is on track to pay out an extra $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit as part of a coronavirus rescue aid package enacted late last month.

Top Department of Labor staffer Ryan Wright said the agency was in the process of testing the requisite system.

Roughly two dozen states have begun paying out the extra benefit, but Wright noted that neighboring states were also not yet up and running either.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports he didn’t commit to a firm time frame but said “we are talking days and weeks, not months” and insisted that the state is “not behind.”