Kansas Department of Labor warns about texting scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is warning people about scams sent through text messages.

A fraudulent SMS phishing attempt is making the rounds, according to KDOL. Phishing is the practice of sending emails from reputable companies hoping people will reveal personal information such as passwords or credit card numbers.

The text message may look something like either of these:

Or, like this.

“This is not from the Kansas Department of Labor and no links should be clicked. If you receive a text like this, please delete it immediately.“ Kansas Department of Labor

“Kansas is seeing a record pike in identity unemployment fraud,” Acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said.

If you feel you may be confronting fraud you can inform the department by going to ReportFraud.ks.gov.