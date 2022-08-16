ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas deputy injured in a bison attack earlier this month is recovering at home.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office says deputy Jerry Slaight was discharged from Salina Regional Health Center.

On Aug. 7, a bison was outside a pasture along Kansas Highway 4. The sheriff’s office said deputy Slaight tried to get it to return to the pasture, but the bison charged him so fast that he could not retreat to his patrol car in time. The bison knocked him to the ground. The bison then charged Slaight again after he got to his feet, goring him in the left thigh while tossing him 10 to 12 feet into the air.

A Rice County Deputy arrived at the scene of the attack just as it occurred. The buffalo was put down when it appeared that it was preparing to charge at the down deputy.