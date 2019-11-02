Kansas deputy injured in crash during chase

GREENSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas deputy is critically injured after wrecking during a lengthy chase of a motorcycle driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Kiowa County deputy was flown to a Wichita hospital following the accident Thursday night. The deputy’s name was not released.

The 18-year-old motorcycle driver was arrested but has not yet been charged.

The chase began when troopers tried to pull over a speeding sports bike on U.S. 54 in Pratt County. Troopers ended the chase at the Kiowa County line over safety concerns.

The deputy began pursuing the motorcycle. His vehicle struck a sign and ended up in a culvert.

The chase eventually ended in Ford County, about 55 miles from where it began, when the motorcycle driver pulled over and tried to run before being caught.

