Kansas donors aiding the fight against COVID with convalescent plasma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Laurie LeDuc of Hutchinson was working in a nursing home in April 2020 when she got COVID-19.

Her symptoms mostly revolved around fatigue and backache. Since having COVID nearly a year ago, she has returned to the American Red Cross in downtown Wichita several times to give her convalescent plasma to help other patients fight back against the virus.

“It’s two-fold. I give to help and I also give because it tells me whether I have antibodies,” LeDuc said.

Through her Red Cross account, LeDuc can see one of her recent donations went to help patients in Oklahoma.

Currently, the American Red Cross is placing an emphasis on whole blood donations if you’ve recovered from an official COVID-19 diagnosis. Plasma from these donations may be used as convalescent plasma to help patients currently battling the virus.

According to a Red Cross spokesperson, whole blood donors with COVID-19 antibodies are currently helping to contribute hundreds of convalescent plasma units each week to help meet patient needs.

“The idea is that if we take those from someone who has successfully defeated the infection and has the antibodies present, we can give those to another person who’s currently fighting the infection but hasn’t developed their own antibodies yet,” medical director Dr. Matthew Coleman tells KSN.

Coleman said the need for convalescent plasma over the past year “virtually skyrocketed” as each donation from a person can provide convalescent plasma to up to four patients.

Back in August 2020, the FDA issued a special use authorization to draw from donors more frequently than previously allowed.

Perhaps it’s the nurse in her, LeDuc enjoys giving back and peace of mind that accompanies it.

“If I can help in this way and I can’t help in the others, you know it’s comforting to me. I have parents in their 70s. People like that need it if they get sick,” LeDuc said.

Click here to search for a donation site near you.