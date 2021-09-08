Kansas driver flees police, passenger left in critical condition

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Arkansas City police said four people were injured when a driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop.

Police said an officer tried to stop a truck driven by 27-year-old Casiopia Price, of Arkansas City, Kansas Tuesday morning because she was believed to be driving with a suspended license.

Police said Price drove away and collided with a van. The 46-year-old driver of the van and a 3-year-old passenger were hospitalized in stable condition. A 37-year-old passenger in the van was in critical condition.

Police said Price was taken to an Arkansas City hospital, where she is listed in fair to critical condition.