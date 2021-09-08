Kansas driver flees police, passenger left in critical condition

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Arkansas City police said four people were injured when a driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop.

Police said an officer tried to stop a truck driven by 27-year-old Casiopia Price, of Arkansas City, Kansas Tuesday morning because she was believed to be driving with a suspended license.

Police said Price drove away and collided with a van. The 46-year-old driver of the van and a 3-year-old passenger were hospitalized in stable condition. A 37-year-old passenger in the van was in critical condition.

Police said Price was taken to an Arkansas City hospital, where she is listed in fair to critical condition. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories