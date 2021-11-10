Kansas driver killed after hitting rear of semi-trailer

Kansas

ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A Hill City man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving struck the rear of a Peterbilt truck.

Scott J. Compitello, 46, of Hill City died Tuesday after the 1986 Mercury Cougar he was driving hit the rear of a Peterbilt trailer on I-70 eastbound, six miles northeast of Wilson.

The semi was stopped on the shoulder when Compitello hit the trailer from the back at 1:48 p.m.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Compitello was not wearing his seatbelt.

