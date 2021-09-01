Kansas economy grows at healthy pace, in nine Midwest, Plains states

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc’s Store in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With viral cases declining, consumers spending again and more businesses easing restrictions, America’s employers likely delivered another month of robust hiring in April, reinforcing the economy’s steady rebound from the pandemic recession. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy keeps operating at a healthy pace in nine Midwest and Plains states, but supply delays and shortages of workers are limiting growth in the region.

The overall economic index for the region slipped to 68.9 from July’s surging 73.1, but it still indicates strong growth. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said strong job growth continued but businesses are having trouble finding workers to hire. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.