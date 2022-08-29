TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC, in a special meeting on Monday. This will enable the company to do business as a transmission-only public utility in Kansas.

NextEra filed an application for the certificate earlier this year to build a 94-mile, 345 kV transmission line from the Wolf Creek Generating Station to the Blackberry Substation in Southwest Missouri. The proposed line will run through five Kansas counties: Coffey, Anderson, Allen, Bourbon and Crawford.

The installment of the new transmission line was identified as a necessary economic project to increase the transmission capability and relieve congestion from western Kansas east to Southwest Power Pool (SPP) load centers.

Based on the testimony received, the Commission finds that the Transmission Project will have a beneficial effect on customers by lowering overall energy costs, removing inefficiency, relieving transmission congestion and improving the reliability of the transmission system. KCC statement

According to Justin Grady, KCC Chief of Revenue Requirements, Cost of Service and Finance, Kansas customers could see an increase of about $0.04 to $0.05 per month to cover the cost of the line starting in 2025. However, a reduction in costs between $4 to $7 is expected for every dollar spent on the line over its 40-year operating life.

Grady said the cost of the line will be allocated equally across the entire 14-state region that the SPP serves based on transmission customer load share. Kansas is paying 16.5% of the cost. Grady also said there is no evidence Kansas will ship nuclear or wind power out of state.