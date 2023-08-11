MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local energy expert is weighing in on how Kansans can save money on energy costs through some simple tips.

David Carter with the Kansas Energy Program at Kansas State University said in an online article on Aug. 11 that homeowners can start by learning what their costs are and whether they are trending up or down. One thing to keep an eye on is your cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) that appears on your energy bills. This can change independently of other rates like transmission charge, fuel charge and customer charge.

“To figure out your cost per kilowatt hour, take the electricity charge divided by the electricity used,” Carter said. “This will help you figure out how much each kilowatt of energy is costing you.”

From there, Carter recommends monitoring how often you use the following household items which can draw large amounts of energy:

Air conditioner

Stove and oven

Incandescent lights

Televisions

Furnace

Carter also said the location of your home can also have an impact on your energy bill. He references the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon that occurs in cities and can have a heavy impact on the temperature around you.

“In a rural area, your house will be isolated, which allows it to be more affected by the environment,” Carter said. “In an urban area, you are more protected and, if you live in an apartment, you can benefit from the floor above or beneath you. Alternatively, urban areas can also be subject to the urban heat island effect, which would increase temperatures and could result in higher energy costs.”

Further tips Carter recommends following to save on energy costs include the following: