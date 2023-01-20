TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) shows that the Sunflower State experienced increased job growth from 2021 to 2022.

The report was released by KDOL Communications Director Becky Shaffer on Friday. It shows that the state of Kansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.9% in December which is an increase from 2.8% in December 2021.

However, seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 42,300 since December 2021, according to Shaffer. This comes from an increase in private sector and government jobs.

“Kansas experienced strong job growth over the year, with the private sector adding 37,900 jobs,” said Labor Economist Nathan Kessler. “Industries that saw robust growth include manufacturing and education and health services, collectively adding 15,900 jobs over the year.”

Shaffer said the January Labor Report is expected to be released on Friday, March 10. To find the full KDOL report online, click here.