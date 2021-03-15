Kansas family coping with loss of son speak out about allegations of driving under influence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Wichita family is speaking out about allegations of drinking and driving after they lost their son to an accident last July.

“He was just such a good kid, and I was proud of where he was in life,” said Ben Chavez.

Ben is the father of 19-year-old Taylor Chavez. Taylor was critically injured in a July 4, 2020 crash.

Taylor was taken off life support July 16, 2020.

A woman, Cierra Pauler, was recently in court in Sedgwick County and is facing charges after the crash. According to court records, an officer noted alcohol on her breath after the crash. Court records also show after a blood draw at the hospital, Pauler had blood alcohol that was over the legal limit for driving.

“The devastation that I go through on a daily basis and that I have to battle ever day to go on is excruciating, I’m trying to find a purpose in my life and Taylor was my life. And Taylor still is my life, and now, I need to give to him in a different way.” Tiffany Frye, the mother of Taylor

Giving back to Taylor means telling his story.

“Man he had such a big heart,” said Ben Chavez. “Like, he was kind. He had great manners.”

Ben says he wants to thank all the first responders, doctors and everyone involved in helping Taylor in July of 2020.

But the family is speaking out after reading the police reports in hopes to send a message.

“Nobody should have to go through this,” said Tiffany. “There is no reason to take a chance with driving if you have a drink. Take Uber, talk to a friend and have them drive.”

The DA’s office in Sedgwick County said Pauler was in court recently where the court scheduled an evidentiary hearing for April 19 in the case. Pauler is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

While the court process moves forward the family wants to focus on Taylor so he is remembered.

“Yes, he was planning on K-State in the fall,” said Ben. “Taylor had a bright future. He was really hitting his stride.”

Ben says the loss leaves him with a push to tell the story of Taylor.

“We have suffered with this, but we want people to remember,” said Ben.

Tiffany hopes people will listen.

“And so spreading the message about not driving if you have a drink,” said Tiffany. “And organ donation. Taylor made the decision a while back to be an organ donor.”

The family says Taylor offered a second chance to others by choosing to be an organ donor well before his accident.

“I want to focus on what we can do going forward,” said Tiffany. “And helping other people start the conversations with their friends.”