Study finds that Kansas’ favorite Halloween movie for kids is Ghostbusters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As Halloween quickly approaches, many people turn to their favorite Halloween movies to get in the spooky spirit.

The people at Frontier Communications compiled a list of the nation’s favorite Halloween movies and found that Kansas’ favorite movie is Ghostbusters.

That was the most popular movie in the most states overall.

To make the list, they tracked Google search data from the past year on children’s Halloween movies rated PG or below and picked the top 18. They then ran a search of those 18 movies in every state and reported the movie with the highest volume.

Click here to see the full report and methodology.