Kansas FBI offering $2,500 reward for information about knife wielding robber

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating an individual involved in multiple commercial robberies.

The robberies occurred between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 2020 at cash advance style stores in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The FBI also believes the suspect involved attempted to rob a CVS, located at 2300 Iowa St., in Lawrence on Oct. 5.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and

conviction of the individual responsible.

In each of the robberies the suspect enters the building, displays a knife, and makes a verbal demand for cash.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, average build, wearing aviator style sunglasses and a blue surgical mask.

The suspect may be travelling in a silver Chevrolet Suburban with 60-day tags, possibly with an unidentified white female.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these individuals should contact the FBI Topeka Office at (785) 231-1700, or the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200.

