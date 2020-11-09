Kansas fire fighter killed en route to structure fire

EASTON, Kan. (KSNT) – An Easton, Kansas firefighter responding to a structure fire was killed in a traffic accident.

Easton is 20 minutes west of Leavenworth, in Leavenworth County.

The Easton Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post that while at the scene of a fire they were notified that “tragically one of our members was killed in the line of duty while responding to the fire.”

The Fire Department sent out their thoughts and prayers to the family of the firefighter and other members of the department.

The department said funeral arrangements will be provided later.