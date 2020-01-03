Kansas firefighters rescue man from grain trailer

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNF) – A man was rescued Friday afternoon after getting trapped in a grain trailer.

The Baxter Springs Fire Department was called just before 2 p.m. Friday for a man who was in the back of a trailer covered up to his neck in grain.

It all happened at the Co-Op in Baxter Springs, where firefighters immediately called Galena Volunteer Fire Department for their grain entrapment unit as well as their 100 foot ladder truck.

Firefighters say getting those resources were crucial to that man making it out alive. His rescue required teamwork from multiple different agencies and thankfully, he’s uninjured.