TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across Kansas in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds and facilities from sunrise to sundown on Thursday. The gesture is meant to honor the lives of American military personnel who lost their lives in the attack which prompted the United States to enter World War II.

“On this solemn day, we remember the courage and sacrifice of our service members at Pearl Harbor 82 years ago,” Kelly said. “As we pay tribute to those who lost their lives on December 7, 1941, I extend my deepest gratitude to the men and women who defended our great nation then, and to those who do so now.”

