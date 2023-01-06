TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities.

The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in place to provide financial assistance to low-income households across Kansas to help people meet their energy costs.

Lindsay Freeman, Kansas Gas Service community relations manager, said she hopes this program can help those who need it most.

“Utility bills are higher across the board this year, so we want to do our part to help out,” Freeman said. “There is funding available to help you afford your utility bills, and we want everybody to take advantage of that if they qualify.”

Applications for LIEAP are open until March 31. More events to help residents fill out their applications will be held across the state through March.

To see if you quality for the program and additional application assistance click here.