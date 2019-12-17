Closings and Delays
Kansas girl who pointed fingers like gun placed on diversion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A 13-year-old Kansas girl who was arrested for making her fingers into the shape of a gun and pointing at classmates has been placed on a juvenile diversion program.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Overland Park girl, who was originally charged with felony threatening, was set to go before a judge on Tuesday, but the hearing was canceled. A spokeswoman for the Johnson County district attorney confirmed she is on diversion but provided no details.

The girl’s mother told The Star previously that she made the shape of a gun with her fingers after a boy asked who she would kill if she could kill five classmates.

