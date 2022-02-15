TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency on Tuesday due to the high risk of wildland fires and red flag warnings across much of Kansas.

This announcement came out at 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 15, authorizing the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria. The fire weather outlook for this week is in the elevated or critical categories across much of the state according to the disaster declaration.

Conditions are dry with low relative humidity, gusting winds and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

“Fire season is in full-force, and we must all do our part to protect our fellow Kansans,” Kelly said. “Exercise caution and do not do any burning at this time. Remember it only takes a spark to start a fire that can quickly get out of control with the high winds.”

The situation is being monitored by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center and the Kansas Forest Service which will assist counties with any requests for state aid.

“It has already been a long fire season and it’s good to see strong partnerships and cooperation in providing the assistance needed,” said Jason Hartman, Kansas State Forester. “There is a long season still in front of us, it’s necessary to be diligent and safe.”

The National Weather Service for Topeka reports that strong south winds, ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour with some reaching as much as 45 mph will be common on Tuesday. Wind gusts will only increase in the evening and leading into Wednesday morning at 55 mph.