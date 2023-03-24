TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has something to celebrate this month after winning her second sports bet against a rival governor.

On March 23, Kelly placed a bet on Twitter with fellow public servant Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. The two placed bets on the Wildcats vs. Spartans Sweet 16 game with Kelly accepting Whitmer’s challenge a few hours before the game began.

Similar to Kelly’s previous bet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on the last Superbowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the stakes involved food. After accepting Whitmer’s challenge, Kelly bet Tang Party beer from the Manhattan Brewing Company, cinnamon rolls and chili on the Wildcats winning. Whiter responded by putting pizza, potato chips and Bell’s Brewery beer on the table.

Kelly claimed victory as the Wildcats defeated the Spartans at 98-83 Thursday night, moving on to the Elite 8. Whitmer conceded defeat shortly after the game ended:

Proud to be a Spartan! Phenomenal game – @MSU_Basketball played with heart and grit. Congrats to KSU, and to my friend @GovLauraKelly, Michigan treats headed your way. Tweet by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

K-State is set to play the Florida Atlantic Owls in the Elite 8 on Saturday, March 25.