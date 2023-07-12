TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas will be receiving $13.3 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to modernize electrical grid infrastructure in the state.

On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly announced the investment would be provided through the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program. The Kansas Corporation Commission will administer the funds to strengthen the power grid against natural disasters and advance projects to attract, train and retain workers, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“Our power grid is vital to the health and well-being of Kansans,” Kelly said. “This investment provides us the opportunity to continue making progress on electrical projects related to emergency preparedness and projects that modernize and strengthen our power grid.”

A total of $207.6 million was provided to nine states and three tribal nations as part of the third round of funding.

“By modernizing our electric grid, we are creating good-paying jobs and ensuring folks across Kansas have access to clean, affordable electricity, even during some of the extreme weather events we’ve seen lately,” Representative Sharice Davids said. “I’m proud to have helped bring these investments home to Kansas through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families and businesses.”

For more information on the Grid Resilience State Tribal Formula Grant program click here.