RUSH COUNTY (KSNT) – Assets were seized from a grocery store in Rush County by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of sales tax on Tuesday.

According to the KDOR, tax warrants were executed against the Rush County Grocery by KDOR agents and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office for nonpayment of Sales Tax totaling at $67,137.36. The warrants were filed in Rush County against owners Henry and Jennifer Montiel. The assets were seized at 10 a.m. at 518 Main St. La Crosse.

Seized assets include all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory as well as personal property belonging to the owner. The business has since been sealed with a public notice posted outside. All seized assets are set to be sold at public auction. Proceeds from the sale would go toward paying delinquent taxes.

The KDOR’s policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the KDOR is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

KDOR has a responsibility to recover delinquent taxes. That not only ensures fairness for individuals and business owners who do pay their taxes, but also ensures that money is lawfully collected to fund state and local programs on which Kansans depend. These programs include education, highways, public safety and human services.